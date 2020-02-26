Delhi Violence: IB Officer Ankit Sharma found dead in Chand Bagh

Amid violence in Delhi, a Police on Wednesday discovered the body of a Security Assistant in Intelligence Bureau (IB) from Chand Bagh Pulia.
The Intelligence Bureau officer was identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Khajuri Khas locality of northeast Delhi. As per a report by IANS, Sharma is believed to have died of a bullet injury and his body had injury marks of severe beatings. The deceased officer was missing since Tuesday evening.
While the clashes in north east Delhi continued for two days, atleast 20 people were killed and 189 people were injured. On Tuesday, violence over CAA escalated in northeast Delhi after police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops.
Meanwhile, in a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.
A day after violence erupted in parts of Delhi, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the clashes. "CWC (Congress Working Committee) believes Home Minister and Centre is responsible. The Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," the Congress party's interim chief told reporters.
While many blamed police for inaction to control the mobs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the top brass of Delhi Police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and directed the officials to control the situation.
(Inputs from Agencies)
