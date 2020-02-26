Delhi violence: Security personnel conduct flag march with riot gears and batons in Babarpur

New Delhi: Security personnel on Wednesday conducted a flag march in Babarpur in North-East Delhi after its nearby areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting.

All the security personnel were equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. Some of them were also seen with INSAS rifles.

The death toll in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB hospital authorities.