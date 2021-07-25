Delhi Unlock: Here’s what’s open and what is not from July 26

Amid fear of impending third wave of COVID-19, a slew of relaxations were announced by DDMA on Saturday. The relaxations will be coming into effect from July 26, Monday. With cinema halls and spas allowed to reopen amid restrictions, only a few activities remain barred in the capital city as per Covid unlock guidelines.
Here'a look at what remains open, and what remains shut, in Delhi-NCR.
Will schools and educational institutes open?
In Delhi: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed for students. Teachers, however, can be called to school for assement and other activities. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that at present, schools are unlikely to reopen anytime soon. He also said that schools can only be opened when all students will be vaccinated however vaccines have not yet been approved for those under the age of 18.
In Noida and Ghaziabad: Schools for classes I to VIII are open but only for teachers and staff other staff members.
In Gurgaon: Students in senior classes, VI to XII, are allowed to attend classes in school.
Universities and colleges are allowed to open for students to clear doubts, appear in practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations. These institutions can also conduct offline examinations with. Coaching institutes are also open.
Are there new norms for weddings and funerals?
In Delhi: The limit on guests at weddings and funerals has now been increased to 100. Weddings can be held in banquet halls as well as hotels. No political, religious or cultural gatherings are allowed.
In Noida and Ghaziabad: 50% of the capacity of a venue can be occupied for weddings.
In Gurgaon: The number of guests allowed in weddings as well as funerals is also 100. Gatherings in open spaces, for events other than weddings, are allowed for up to 200 people.
What about shops, malls and restaurants open?
Restaurants have been allowed to reopen with 50% of their seating capacityin Delhi and NCR. Neighbourhood shops, markets and malls are open.
In Delhi: neighbourhood shops, markets and malls can open between 10 am and 8 pm. Restaurants are allowed to reopen between 8 am and 10 pm, and bars between noon and 10 pm.
In Noida and Ghaziabad: Shops can open between 6 am and 10 pm on weekdays.
In Gurgaon: Shops can reopen between 9 am and 8 pm, and malls between 10 am and 8 pm. While standalone restaurants are allowed to reopen between 8 am and 11 pm, those in malls can open between 10 am and 11 pm.
What about movie halls?
Cinema halls in Delhi as well as NCR are now allowed to function, but only at 50% of this capacity. All Covid appropriate norms such as wearing masks, sanitization etc have to be followed.
How will Metro run?
Delhi Metro is functional in Delhi-NCR and has now got permission to run at 100% seating capacity. Standing in the metro will not be allowed. In Noida, the timing for the Aqua line is between 6 am and 10 pm, instead of 7 am to 8 pm.
Meanwhile, The national capital reported 66 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Sunday.
With this, the total cases reported in the city till date mounted to 14,35,910 including 579 active cases.
The cumulative recoveries escalated to 14,10,288 including the new recoveries. However, the death toll touched 25,043. At present, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)