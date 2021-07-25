Delhi Unlock: Here’s what’s open and what is not from July 26

Amid fear of impending third wave of COVID-19, a slew of relaxations were announced by DDMA on Saturday. The relaxations will be coming into effect from July 26, Monday. With cinema halls and spas allowed to reopen amid restrictions, only a few activities remain barred in the capital city as per Covid unlock guidelines.

Here'a look at what remains open, and what remains shut, in Delhi-NCR.

Will schools and educational institutes open?

In Delhi: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed for students. Teachers, however, can be called to school for assement and other activities. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that at present, schools are unlikely to reopen anytime soon. He also said that schools can only be opened when all students will be vaccinated however vaccines have not yet been approved for those under the age of 18.

In Noida and Ghaziabad: Schools for classes I to VIII are open but only for teachers and staff other staff members.

In Gurgaon: Students in senior classes, VI to XII, are allowed to attend classes in school.

Universities and colleges are allowed to open for students to clear doubts, appear in practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations. These institutions can also conduct offline examinations with. Coaching institutes are also open.

Are there new norms for weddings and funerals?

In Delhi: The limit on guests at weddings and funerals has now been increased to 100. Weddings can be held in banquet halls as well as hotels. No political, religious or cultural gatherings are allowed.

In Noida and Ghaziabad: 50% of the capacity of a venue can be occupied for weddings.

In Gurgaon: The number of guests allowed in weddings as well as funerals is also 100. Gatherings in open spaces, for events other than weddings, are allowed for up to 200 people.

What about shops, malls and restaurants open?

Restaurants have been allowed to reopen with 50% of their seating capacityin Delhi and NCR. Neighbourhood shops, markets and malls are open.