COVID-19 in Delhi: DDMA announces slew of relaxations; cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to function with 50% capacity from July 26 - Check full list here

Amid fear of the impending third wave of COVID-19, the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday announced slew of relaxations in the capital city which will be coming in effect from July 26. According to DDMA's orders, Metro and buses from july 26 will be permitted to operate with 100% capacity from 5 am while cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity.

The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions as specified below. No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities:

1. All Standalone (single) shops and all Neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes, shall be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods/ services. However, the timings of such shops dealing with non-essential goods/services will be between 10 AM to 8 PM.

2. All Markets, Market complexes and Malls shall be permitted to open between 10 AM to 8 PM.

3. Restaurants are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM.

4. Bars are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 PM

The owners of the Restaurants and Bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions f guidelines issued by Gol / GNCTD from time to time as well as compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. In case, any violation is found, strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar.

5. Cinemas/Theaters/Multiplexes are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity.

6. Auditoriums / Assembly Halls are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity.

7.Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed only for business visitors.

8. Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100% seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

9. Transportation by buses Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with 100% seating capacity. In the case of buses boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door. No standing passenger shall be allowed

10. Public transport such as Autos & e-trickshaws (upto 2 passengers)/ Taxis Cabs, Gramin Sewa & Phat phat Sewa (upto 2 passengers)/Maxi cab (upto 5 passengers) RTV (upto 11 passengers) shall be allowed.

11. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons

12. Marriage related gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.

The owners of the banquet halls, marriage hails, hotels etc shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz wearing of masks. maintaining social distancing regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc.) to contain the spread of COVID-19 vinus. In case, any violation is found, strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises shall be sealed forthwith.

13. Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

14. Stadia / Sports complexes will be permitted to open without spectators, subject to strict compliance SOP dated 29.01.2021 issued by Govt. of India and other instructions/guidelines issued by Gol/GNCTD from time to time as well as strict adherence of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing. regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc.) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.