COVID-19 in Delhi: DDMA announces slew of relaxations; cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to function with 50% capacity from July 26 - Check full list here

Amid fear of the impending third wave of COVID-19, the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday announced slew of relaxations in the capital city which will be coming in effect from July 26. According to DDMA's orders, Metro and buses from july 26 will be permitted to operate with 100% capacity from 5 am while cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity.
The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions as specified below. No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities:
1. All Standalone (single) shops and all Neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes, shall be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods/ services. However, the timings of such shops dealing with non-essential goods/services will be between 10 AM to 8 PM.
2. All Markets, Market complexes and Malls shall be permitted to open between 10 AM to 8 PM.
3. Restaurants are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM.
4. Bars are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 PM
The owners of the Restaurants and Bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions f guidelines issued by Gol / GNCTD from time to time as well as compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. In case, any violation is found, strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar.
5. Cinemas/Theaters/Multiplexes are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity.
6. Auditoriums / Assembly Halls are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity.
7.Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed only for business visitors.
8. Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100% seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.
9. Transportation by buses Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with 100% seating capacity. In the case of buses boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door. No standing passenger shall be allowed
10. Public transport such as Autos & e-trickshaws (upto 2 passengers)/ Taxis Cabs, Gramin Sewa & Phat phat Sewa (upto 2 passengers)/Maxi cab (upto 5 passengers) RTV (upto 11 passengers) shall be allowed.
11. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons
12. Marriage related gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.
The owners of the banquet halls, marriage hails, hotels etc shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz wearing of masks. maintaining social distancing regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc.) to contain the spread of COVID-19 vinus. In case, any violation is found, strict penal /criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises shall be sealed forthwith.
13. Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.
14. Stadia / Sports complexes will be permitted to open without spectators, subject to strict compliance SOP dated 29.01.2021 issued by Govt. of India and other instructions/guidelines issued by Gol/GNCTD from time to time as well as strict adherence of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing. regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc.) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.
15. Spas will be permitted to open subject to following conditions / restrictions:
a) There shall be strict compliance of the conditions specified in the Office Memorandum dated 18 November, 2020 of MoH&FW in respect of Spas. Six (6) feet distance shall be in general maintained between clients and employees. Insofar as the service providers i.e., therapists etc. are concerned, they shall maintain all standards of hygiene, masking etc., as set out below.
b) In addition, considering the nature of services provided in spas, all employees in such establishments shall undergo two dose of COVID-19 vaccination or fortnightly RT-PCR test, especially the therapists who are likely to come in close contact with the clients.
c) All therapists and other employees, as also the visitors, shall be subjected to thermal temperature checks and if anyone shows any symptoms, they would not be permitted entry in the establishment.
d) All service providers shall wear face shields and masks while providing therapy. For treatments which are longer than 30 minutes, a PPE kit should also be worn in addition.
e) Clients should preferably wear masks to the extent possible, considering the nature of services which are availed of.
f) All visitors/clients shall sign a declaration form to the effect that they have not contracted COVID-19 and if they have, they have tested negative The establishments are permitted to take a written consent form accepting the risks that may be involved for clients/visitors.
g) Tools including clothing other apparel, towels etc. used for clients shall be sanitized after each and every treatment.
h) It shall be ensured that hygienic conditions are maintained in the spas and other safeguards in force for salons shall also be adhered to by the spas
Special note for spa owners:
The owners of the Spas shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of aforesaid conditions as well as COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz weaning of masks, maintaining social distancing regular hand washing and use of sanitizer etc) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in case, any violation is found. strict penal criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the Spa as well as against the individual and the premises shall be closed forthwith
(Only one authonzed weekly market (upto the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations New Delhi, Delhi Containment Board shall be allowed subject to the strict compliance of SOP already circulated and a instructions guidelines issued by Gol GNCTD from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19. Weekly Market shall be selected by the Zonal deputy).