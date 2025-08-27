Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi With Priyanka Vadra And RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav Travel On Motorcycles To Engage Public In Bihar’s Voter Rights Yatra; Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. | X @thenewsdrum

Muzaffarpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav rode the motorcycles as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga district, with people lining the streets to welcome them.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary, rides pillion with LoP Rahul Gandhi during a motorcycle rally in Voter Adhikar Yatra in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.



The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is also expected to join the yatra later in the day.

Gandhi and Yadav, on August 24, also rode motorcycles during the yatra in Araria in Purnea district.

Addressing a rally in Darbhanga on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said people must protect their right to vote to safeguard the Constitution.

"The special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has exposed the BJP and the EC, and so people are calling leaders of the saffron party 'vote chor' (vote thief)," he claimed.

"BJP leaders are indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) through the Election Commission. People must come forward to protect their right to vote and also to protect the Constitution," Gandhi added.

