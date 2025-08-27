 Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case

Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case

The plea was scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justice Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Earlier, on August 8, senior advocate Anand Grover had mentioned the case before Chief Justice BR Gavai, seeking an early hearing on grounds that Gadling has been in jail for over six-and-a-half years.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice MM Sundresh on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case. The Supreme Court website reflected that the matter would no longer be listed before him.

Gadling Bail Plea Faces Delay in SC

The plea was scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justice Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Earlier, on August 8, senior advocate Anand Grover had mentioned the case before Chief Justice BR Gavai, seeking an early hearing on grounds that Gadling has been in jail for over six-and-a-half years.

“The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court,” Grover added.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Huge Crowd Of Devotees Gather To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | VIDEO
Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Mumbai's Juhu Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For ₹75,000 Per Month
Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Mumbai's Juhu Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For ₹75,000 Per Month
FIFA And AFC Issue Ultimatum To AIFF To Ratify New Constitution By October 30 Or Risk Suspension From All Competitions
FIFA And AFC Issue Ultimatum To AIFF To Ratify New Constitution By October 30 Or Risk Suspension From All Competitions
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an interim bail for three days to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to visit his ailing father.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai...
article-image

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil noted that Gaichor couldn't visit his 76-year-old ailing father in the last five years after his arrest in September 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route

Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra...

Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra...

Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy...

Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy...

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun...

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun...

Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With...

Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With...