Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case

Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice MM Sundresh on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case. The Supreme Court website reflected that the matter would no longer be listed before him.

Gadling Bail Plea Faces Delay in SC

The plea was scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justice Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Earlier, on August 8, senior advocate Anand Grover had mentioned the case before Chief Justice BR Gavai, seeking an early hearing on grounds that Gadling has been in jail for over six-and-a-half years.

“The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court,” Grover added.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted an interim bail for three days to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to visit his ailing father.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil noted that Gaichor couldn't visit his 76-year-old ailing father in the last five years after his arrest in September 2020.