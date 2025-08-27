 PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route
The landslide occurred approximately midway through the serpentine 12-kilometre journey from Katra town to the mountaintop temple.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple route in Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy rains. According to reports, over 30 lives have been lost due to the tragic landslide incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. On Tuesday, the massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the pilgrimage route at Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwar.

"The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The landslide occurred approximately midway through the serpentine 12-kilometre journey from Katra town to the mountaintop temple. Two pathways lead to the shrine, although the pilgrimage on the Himkoti trail had been halted since the morning, devotees were still using the traditional path until 1.30 p.m., when officials suspended all movement due to rainfall concerns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted both Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, pledging complete assistance to the Union Territory's administration.

Shah in a post on X said, "The landslide tragedy on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage path in Jammu and Kashmir, caused by intense rainfall, is deeply distressing. I have discussed this matter with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji."

"Local authorities are actively conducting relief and rescue efforts to help those injured, with NDRF personnel also being deployed to the area," he added.

Wounded pilgrims have been transferred to Katra's Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Intense rainfall has battered the Jammu region for two consecutive days, causing flash flooding throughout the area. The Kashmir Valley has similarly suffered extensive infrastructure damage.

Communication networks have failed across significant portions of the union territory, isolating millions from contact and worsening the crisis, according to officials cited by PTI.

