COVID-19 in Delhi: Spas to reopen from July 26 with restrictions; all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly - Check here

Amid fear of the impending third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday announced slew of relaxations in the capital city which will be coming in effect from July 26. According to DDMA's orders, Metro and buses from july 26 will be permitted to operate with 100% capacity from 5 am while cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity.

Spas have also been allowed to stay open from Monday, however a list of measures have been laid down by DDMA which should be followed mandatorily by owners and visitors both.

A look at following conditions / restrictions to be followed by spas:

a) There shall be strict compliance of the conditions specified in the Office Memorandum dated 18 November, 2020 of MoH&FW in respect of Spas. Six (6) feet distance shall be in general maintained between clients and employees. Insofar as the service providers i.e., therapists etc. are concerned, they shall maintain all standards of hygiene, masking etc., as set out below.

b) In addition, considering the nature of services provided in spas, all employees in such establishments shall undergo two dose of COVID-19 vaccination or fortnightly RT-PCR test, especially the therapists who are likely to come in close contact with the clients.