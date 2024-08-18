 Delhi Shocker: AIIMS Doctor Kills Self, Drug Overdose Suspected; Chilling Suicide Note Found


Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Representational Image

New Delhi, August 18: A doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was found dead on Sunday at his south Delhi residence, police sources said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from the house.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Ghonya, 34. He was found unconscious at his Gautam Nagar apartment after the police forcibly entered the house after they were informed that Ghonya was not responding. According to the police, drug overdose is being suspected to be the reason behind the death.

Wife's Calls Went Unanswered

According to police sources, Ghonya's wife, who works in the microbiology department at Sir Gangaram Hospital, went to Rajpur in Gujarat, on July 16. Since then, marital disputes had arisen between the couple. On Sunday, after Ghonya's wife was unable to call him, she contacted their neighbour -- Dr. Akanksha -- who found the flat locked from the inside. Akanksha eventually informed the police, following which the cops broke down the door of Ghonya's apartment and found him lying in an unconscious state.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said that the postmortem report is being awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death. Prima facie, according to sources, drug overdose is being suspected.

Suicide Note Found

Meanwhile, the suicide note spotted at the doctor's house read his death was a personal choice. "This is my own wish. I do not blame anyone for this, it is no one's fault, please do not disturb anyone, please respect my wish, and be happy," the note read.

Raj Ghonya returned from the US after completing advanced training just 15 days prior to his death. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide, including the personal and professional factors that may have prompted Ghonya to take the extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

