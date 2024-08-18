 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Begins Psychological Testing Of Main Accused, Say Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Begins Psychological Testing Of Main Accused, Say Sources

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Begins Psychological Testing Of Main Accused, Say Sources

According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!

West Bengal Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.

Read Also
Kolkata Police Imposes Section 163 Amid Protests Over Doctor's Rape-Murder At RG Kar Medical College
article-image

Junior doctors and medical students held protests at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers also rallied against the incident, while ABVP workers protested against the TMC government of West Bengal.

Indian Medical Association National President, Asokan On PM Modi's Intervention Into The Incident

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Asokan said on Saturday that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi's intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, adding that they will be writing to the Prime Minister.

Read Also
Union Health Ministry Pledges Action On Doctor Safety Following Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College &...
article-image

About The Mob Attack On RG Kar Medical College & Hospital

On August 14, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals, invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd.

Read Also
'Disgusting, Vile': Vivek Agnihotri's Old Tweet On Getting Raped In Nano Resurfaces Amid Kolkata...
article-image

On August 16, Kolkata police said they had arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide protests by doctors and medical professionals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Begins Psychological Testing Of Main Accused, Say Sources

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Begins Psychological Testing Of Main Accused, Say Sources

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Issue Summons To TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Issue Summons To TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar...

Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup Football Match Cancelled As Fans Likely To Carry Placards...

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup Football Match Cancelled As Fans Likely To Carry Placards...

'India To Set Space Station By 2035, Land Human On Moon By 2040,' Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra...

'India To Set Space Station By 2035, Land Human On Moon By 2040,' Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra...