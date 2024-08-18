 Union Health Ministry Pledges Action On Doctor Safety Following Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital's Rape & Murder Incident
Union Health Ministry Pledges Action On Doctor Safety Following Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital's Rape & Murder Incident

On the demand of the doctors for a central law on the subject, the ministry said it was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states.

Gaurav Vivek Bhatnagar Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that a committee would be formed to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

The ministry said in a statement that representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi met Health Minister J.P. Nadda in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. It said the associations have placed their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The ministry said the representatives of the medical fraternity were assured of “all possible efforts” to ensure the security of healthcare professionals.

Kolkata Police Imposes Section 163 Amid Protests Over Doctor's Rape-Murder At RG Kar Medical College
Legislation For The Protection Of Healthcare Workers Passed in 26 States

On the demand of the doctors for a central law on the subject, the ministry said it was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states. However, in view of the concerns expressed by the associations, it assured them that a committee will be constituted to look into the demand and it would consult representatives of all stakeholders, including the State Governments, in the matter. The Ministry also urged the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of dengue and malaria.

Safety App

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the government has taken up a flagship programme “Rattirer Sathi” (Helpers of the Night) to ensure women's safety for working women at the night shift. Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister Alapon Bandhopadhyay told the media, that the initiative has been taken to ensure women's safety at state government medical colleges, hospitals, hostels and other places that engage women on the night shift.

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip...
“Separate restrooms for women with washrooms, drinking water, and full CCTV surveillance will be set up. Security checks and breathalyzer tests will be done at every state hospital, super speciality hospital, and hostel at night. All establishments will be asked to set up a Vishaka Committee on sexual harassment of women at workplaces if not done,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Bandhopadhyay said a mobile app, ‘Rattirer Sathi’, would be developed, which all women during night shifts should download as it is connected with local police stations. Private institutes will be requested to implement ‘Rattirer Sathi’ and also night police patrol will be heightened.

Who Is Sandip Ghosh? Former RG Kar Principal Accused of Labeling Kolkata Rape-Murder As Suicide
Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh Questioned At CBI Headquarter At CGO Complex, Kolkata

On Saturday, the former principal of RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh was being questioned by the CBI in their headquarters at the CGO complex. Since the morning. CBI officials also visited the police barrack at 4th Battalion in Salt Lake where it is said Sanjoy Roy the accused stayed ‘illegally’. The CBI also visited Roy’s house in South Kolkata to record the statement of Roy’s mother and the neighbours.

Another team of CBI visited RG Kar hospital premises with a 3D scanner to collect evidence. Kolkata police summoned 7 leaders of SFIDYFI over the RG Kar vandalism incident at their headquarters in Lalbazar. The total number of arrests over the incident increased to 30.

