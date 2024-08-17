Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Former Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh Arrives At CBI Office

Kolkata: Amid nationwide protests condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, RG Kar Medical College former Principal Sandip Ghosh arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation's office in Kolkata on Saturday and said to stop spreading rumours that he has been arrested by the investigating agency.

"Those who are saying that I'm arrested by CBI kindly don't spread fake rumours. I didn't have face-to-face interrogation with the accused Sanjoy Roy," Ghosh said after arriving at the CBI office.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Former principal at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office. pic.twitter.com/rxNm4JabAf — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

A team of CBI including the Joint Director and Additional Director also arrived at the CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO complex in Kolkata.

Doctors Continue Their Protests Across The Country

Meanwhile, doctors are continuing their protests across the country against the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital held a protest against the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Residents and doctors also held a protest in Ahmedabad at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the rape-murder incident in Kolkata.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a Junior Doctor of the Hospital says "Our primary demand is the arrest of the culprits with proper evidence with an official press release confirming the same from the CBI. We demand a written apology, order of… pic.twitter.com/PQ21OqPK4U — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Indian Medical Association Declares 24-Hour Withdrawal Of Services

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

While emergencies and casualties will function, the IMA said that no OPDs or elective surgeries. will be performed from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) in Delhi will continue their strike today. They will have a General body meeting at 9.30 am. As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down.

Resident Doctors Associations of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Madras Medical College also organised a boycott protest in Chennai against the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

A protesting resident doctor in Chennai said that emergency services will continue during the strike.

"In accordance with the IMA notification, we are going for a boycott of all our elective services. Emergency services will continue. All we are asking for is justice for the victim and her family. We are with them... It has been a week but no serious investigation has been done in the case. Some scapegoats have been arrested, but the original culprits are still out there," he said.

About The RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Rape & Murder Case

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

The incident triggered massive protests. On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, forcing the security personnel to disperse the crowd.