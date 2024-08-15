‘Laapata Ladies, Goongi Gudiyas...’: Mahua Moitra Breaks Silence Over Brutal Rape & Murder Of Female Doctor In Kolkata; VIDEO

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and spokesperson Mahua Moitra has come out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also showed solidarity to the kins of the victim who was raped and murdered in RG kar Medical College and Hospital. Mahua Moitra took to her official social media account on Thursday and broke her silence on the raging issue of the brutal assault and murder of the female doctor in Kolkata which took place on August 9. Facing criticism over her silence on the issue, Mahua Moitra shared a video and emphasised the need to stand united against the fear which was being spread on the streets.

Mahua Moitra shared the video of over four-minute with the caption, "We are in total solidarity with the outpouring of real grief and fear on the streets. But it is necessary to separate facts from false propaganda." She also tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the social media post. Mahua Moitra stated that the incident is shocking and also said, "It is absolutely insane that a young girl goes to her workplace and after her 36-hour shift goes to rest in her room and is raped brutally and murdered."

She also said, "The fear is real, the insecurity is real. This could you, this could be me. This could be all of us women." She also said, "There are couple of things about this case that need some kind of clearing up. In the fog of emotions, there is also room for a lot of false propaganda."

"The Chief Minister was in Jhargram when the incident happened. When she was informed about it, she spoke to the family immediately, upon her return to Kolkata, she visited them. Within 12 hours the police arrested the prime suspect on the basis of CCTV evidence and now the investigation depends on the forensic evidence," she said.

"To say that all of us are 'Laapataa Ladies' and all of us are 'Gungi Gudiyas' is a political narrative that we had to face before and that we will fight back." Praising Mamata Banerjee she said, "Bengal is number one in women safety and Bengal remains a safe place and the chief minister of Bengal has everything in her power to stand with the family and bring the perpetrators to book."