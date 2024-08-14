'You Piece Of Sh**': Mahua Moitra Shares Text Messages Of Abusive Trolls, Clarifies Her Blocking Spree On X

X

TMC MP Mahua Moitra unblocked and apologised to an X user, @NarundarM, after her PR team blocked him on the microblogging site amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

Moitra, known for fiercely criticising the current dispensation at the Centre, went on a blocking spree on X after netizens, including some renowned journalists, questioned her about the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal.

After being blocked by Moitra on X, @NarundarM clarified in a tweet that he never followed the TMC leader or commented on her posts. The user advised Moitra to hire a better PR team.

In a tweet, @NarundarM said, “Thank you. I never followed you or commented on your posts, so it seems like you are searching and blocking people. Hire a better PR team, Mahua, because you will surely need it.”

Thank you. I never followed you or commented on your posts, so it seems like you are searching and blocking people.



Hire a better PR team, Mahua, because you will surely need it. pic.twitter.com/ZmBTzcCnlA — Narundar (@NarundarM) August 14, 2024

In response to his tweet, Moitra apologised and said she has informed her PR team. She added that she is his fan and likes his posts and comments.

“Sorry. Told them. Btw I am a fan of yours and like your posts & comments,” wrote Moitra.

Sorry. Told them. Btw I am a fan of yours and like your posts & comment. :-) — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 14, 2024

This comes soon after Ajit Anjum shared a photo earlier on Wednesday confirming that Moitra had blocked him after he asked her a question about the brutality against the doctor from Bengal.

“As soon as I tagged her with a question on the brutality against the doctor girl from Bengal, Mahua Moitra blocked me. wow madam wow. You ask harsh questions to Modi government everyday and when we asked a question to your government, you immediately blocked us. Can't you hear a question? All you have to do is ask? Do you only know how to lecture on freedom of expression? A daughter has been brutalised during your rule and no questions are asked to you? Never mind, okay. That's why people say- Even hypocrisy has its limits…,” Anjum wrote on X.

बंगाल की डॉक्टर बिटिया के साथ हुई दरिंदगी पर एक सवाल के साथ टैग क्या किया , महुआ मोइत्रा ने मुझे ब्लॉक कर दिया .

वाह मैडम वाह .

आप हर रोज मोदी की सत्ता से तीखे तेवर के साथ सवाल पूछती हैं और हमने आपकी सत्ता से एक सवाल पूछ दिया तो आपने तुरंत ब्लॉक कर दिया .

आप एक सवाल नहीं सुन… pic.twitter.com/FhjTRMDhu7 — Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) August 14, 2024

However, later in the day, Moitra, taking the matter to X, said that she had been blocking people as she was receiving a lot of abuse online. She asked those who feel they have been blocked unfairly to write to @NilanjanDasAITC.

“For those who ask “Why block?”. Below are some mild ones. In case anyone feels they have been blocked unfairly - sorry- please drop a tweet to @NilanjanDasAITC & will forward to team to fix.”

For those who ask “Why block?”. Below are some mild ones. In case anyone feels they have been blocked unfairly - sorry- please drop a tweet to @NilanjanDasAITC & will forward to team to fix . pic.twitter.com/gfO1Xx4GsI — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 14, 2024

Horrific crime at RG Kar has shocked us to the core, says Moitra

Moitra condemned the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling it a "horrific crime."

Taking to the social media platform X, Moitra later on Tuesday wrote, "The horrific crime at RG Kar has shocked us to the core. No one should be spared; the investigation must be swift and transparent. Thoughts, prayers, and solidarity."

The horrific crime at RG Kar has shocked us to the core. No one to be spared, investigation must be quick & transparent. Thoughts, prayers & solidarity. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 13, 2024

Read Also British Indian female medics express solidarity with Kolkata rape-murder protests

The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.