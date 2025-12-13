 Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens; CAQM Invokes Stage III GRAP Curbs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens; CAQM Invokes Stage III GRAP Curbs

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens; CAQM Invokes Stage III GRAP Curbs

Delhi-NCR’s air quality worsened sharply on Saturday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. With Delhi’s AQI crossing 400 due to rising PM2.5 levels, stricter curbs, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, have been imposed across the region.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens; CAQM Invokes Stage III GRAP Curbs | ANI

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan and decided to impose curbs across the Delhi-NCR region due to deterioration in air quality in the national capital.

Order Issued

The order issued by the CAQM read, "keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi, ranging 401-450) of extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force."

CAQM highlighted an increasing trend in Delhi's AQI and noted that, in its earlier meeting on December 12, the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the region's deteriorating air quality and decided to keep a close watch on the situation.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect
Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Read Also
'I Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee's 1st Reaction After Chaos At Star...
article-image

The change in the wind direction/pattern since yesterday and winds blowing easterly has further worsened the situation for the PM 2.5 concentrations, which is the predominant pollutant during the winter season and is on increasing trend. Almost all the AQI stations in Delhi are showing PM 2.5 as the predominant pollutant and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 387at 6:00 AM, 393 at 8:00 AM and recorded as 401 at 10:00 AM today already crossing the "Severe" category mark, the order highlighted.

Stage 3 of GRAP includes a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 393 around 8 am, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Read Also
'Keh Raha Hu Nikal Ja...!': Two Men Driving Scorpio On Wrong Side Blocks, Threatens Car Driver In...
article-image

The situation continues with the poor air quality observed on Friday. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...

'Modi Govt An Expert At Renaming Schemes & Laws': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On MGNREGA Renaming

'Modi Govt An Expert At Renaming Schemes & Laws': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On MGNREGA Renaming