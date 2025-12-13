Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens; CAQM Invokes Stage III GRAP Curbs | ANI

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan and decided to impose curbs across the Delhi-NCR region due to deterioration in air quality in the national capital.

Order Issued

The order issued by the CAQM read, "keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi, ranging 401-450) of extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force."

CAQM highlighted an increasing trend in Delhi's AQI and noted that, in its earlier meeting on December 12, the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the region's deteriorating air quality and decided to keep a close watch on the situation.

The change in the wind direction/pattern since yesterday and winds blowing easterly has further worsened the situation for the PM 2.5 concentrations, which is the predominant pollutant during the winter season and is on increasing trend. Almost all the AQI stations in Delhi are showing PM 2.5 as the predominant pollutant and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 387at 6:00 AM, 393 at 8:00 AM and recorded as 401 at 10:00 AM today already crossing the "Severe" category mark, the order highlighted.

Stage 3 of GRAP includes a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 393 around 8 am, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation continues with the poor air quality observed on Friday. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

