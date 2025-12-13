'I Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee's 1st Reaction After Chaos At Star Footballer's GOAT Tour Kolkata Event; BJP Tears Into WB CM

Mamata Banerjee | File Image

Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned into chaos on Saturday (December 13) after fans threw bottles and attempted to breach security at the Salt Lake Stadium event after the football star left the venue early. Angry fans also reportedly resorted to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor event management. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to the football star.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Banerjee said.

Reacting to the development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the ruling Mamata Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the chaos during the event.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it an "embarrassment" on an international stage. He alleged that the football star was surrounded by TMC leaders and fans were not allowed.