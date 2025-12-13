'Keh Raha Hu Nikal Ja...!': Two Men Driving Scorpio On Wrong Side Blocks, Threatens Car Driver In Gurugram; Road Rage Caught On Cam

Two Men Driving Scorpio On Wrong Side Blocks, Threatens Car Driver In Gurugram | X/@sam18_samarth

In a road rage incident in Gurugram, a Scorpio being driven in the wrong direction threatened another car driver who was in the correct lane. A video captured on dashcam of the entire incident has since gone viral on social media.

In a X post, @sam18_samarth captioned, Conveniently driving on the wrong side, halting the entire traffic. Approaching others ready to kill. How are common people supposed to protect themselves against this gundagardi?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video showed the Scorpio coming towards the opposite direction and blocking Samarth Mathur's car and clear blocking the entire lane. The incident took place near the AIPL Joy Street on the Main Gujjar Road in Sector 66.

In the video, two men came approaching in full anger and calling Samarth Mathur, the men can be heard saying shouting, "Keh raha hu nikal ja (I've been telling you to pass by)." The men the can be seen walking around and trying to block Samarth's car.

Later, Samarth moves his car along and the two men can be seeing headed back to their car.

Gurugram Police Responds

The Gurugram also responded to the post, seeking contact details and place of incident for necessary action.

In response to the same, the user said, I'm not comfortable sharing my contact details. But considering you have enough details, would request for some strict action to be taken for an example to be set.

According media reports, Gurugram police have initiated a investigation in the matter. It is still unclear any formal complaint has been registered for the same.

Another Road Rage Incident In Bengaluru

A couple were arrested on the charges of killing a 24-year-ol delivery boy on Oct 25, following a road rage incident in JP Nagar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased has been identified as Darshan of Uttarahalli and his friend Varun, who was on the pillion of the bike was injured during the hit and run incident.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Oct 25, when Darshan, while riding his bike, touched the mirror of Manoj's car. Darshan casually said sorry and went off. However, Manoj reversed the car and chased the bike for almost two kilometers before ramming the bike from behind. Both Darshan and Varun were thrown out of the bike due to the impact. Manoj Kumar drove off without stopping.