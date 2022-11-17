Delhi murder case: Burnt Shraddha's face to hide identity, confesses Aaftab

Delhi Murder: After Aaftab Poonawala refuses to coordinate with cops, court approves of narco test | FPJ

New Delhi: Making a huge revelation in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police sources said that the accused Aaftab Poonawalla had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity.

The Delhi Police sources said that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

"During the interrogation, Aaftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources informed news agency ANI.

DNA test for body parts

In yet another loop in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Southern District Police of Delhi have contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

The East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

In the East Delhi case, the police were not able to ascertain whose body parts they were because of the tampered state of the recovered body parts.

The body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report will be coming soon.

The bones found in Mehrauli forests have also been sent for a DNA test. The police will match the DNA report of all the pieces found at both these places and will try to ascertain if the found body parts were of Shraddha, the sources said.

Disposing the body parts

During his interrogation, Aaftab told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he had first disposed of those parts which could stink quickly.

"Accused Aaftab told the police that he used bleach to destroy the evidence, and also used chemicals so that not a single stain of blood remained on the floor. He threw all the parts of the body in the forest and left thumb at some other location," the sources told news agency ANI.

According to police sources, there was no remorse visible on his face during his interrogation.

"When the police officer talks to the accused in Hindi, he replies in English. He sleeps peacefully in the police station lockup all night. After the murder, the friends of the accused Aaftab also came to the house..but during that time he had hidden the parts somewhere else," the source said.