Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala introduced Shraddha Walkar as his wife while renting apartments in Vasai | FPJ

Aaftab Poonawala, who has been remanded in police custody for killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, had introduced her as his wife while renting accomodations in Vasai.

Poonawala (28) was arrested in Delhi for killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 parts in May in their rented home in Chhatarpur area. The cops are now probing the case, Poonawala may be presented before Saket court today.

The couple, both Vasai residents, had met on a dating app in 2019 and soon after moved in together despite their families' not consenting to the relationship.

The couple rented three residences in Mumbai when they lived in the city, according to a report in Times of India. The couple had reportedly rented a flat at Kini Complex in Naigaon in 2019 and had introduced themselves as a married couple. According to TOI the building was unregistered and thus no police verification was conducted.

Following that, the couple moved to an apartment complex in Vasai east where Poonawala introduced Shraddha as his wife to the flat owner. Reportedly, he had furnished his Aadhar Card, details of his parents' home and Tuling police verfied the same and stamped papers on October 20.

The flat owner was quoted saying that the couple paid their rent and bills on time and had caused no trouble. After that they are believed to have moved to another apartment in the vicinity and later moved to Delhi from there.

According to the report, the police suspect that the move is a precursor to the murder. The cops are currently trying to verify when did they vacate the Vasai flat since the contract was bound to expire in August this year.