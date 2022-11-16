Shraddha Walkar Murder case: Aaftab confessed to the crime during interrogation by us, claims Maharashtra police | File Photo

In the Shraddha murder case, Aftab Poonawala confessed to the murder during the interrogation of a Manikpur police officer. Poonawala was giving evasive answers to the Delhi Police as well. A total of 54 thousand rupees were transferred from Shraddha's account to Poonawala's account. Poonawala himself had transferred this money online to his account. According to the statement of Shraddha's childhood friend Laxman Nadar, Shraddha used to tell him everything but suddenly she stopped and that was also suspicious for the police.

Poonawala used to answer everything by looking into the eyes of the police officers so that the police would think that he was telling the truth.

Here's how the case was cracked

After registering the missing complaint of Manikpur police Shraddha Walkar, in the investigation, they had suspected that Aftab Poonawala was involved in the case. Shraddha was missing from Delhi, for this, Sachin Sanap, the investigating officer of this case, went to Delhi on November 8 and briefed Delhi Police about this case. After this, they went to Poonawala's location and brought him to the police station and Delhi Police interrogated Poonawala for a few hours but Poonawala was not ready to accept anything. After which, Delhi Police told Police Inspector Sachin Sanap that you people should enquire about what you have doubts about. After this, Sachin Sanap started questioning Aftab Poonawala and he confessed his crime.

Sanap had questioned Poonawala twice, so Sanap knew that Poonawala was lying. Sanap only told Poonawala that you are the only suspect in the investigation we have done and we know that you have a hand in Shraddha's disappearance. He had told Poonawala that even if he does not confess, he will not be able to escape the law, after which Poonawala confessed his crime. Sanap had checked the mobile location of Shraddha and Poonawala. Sanap got suspicious only when Poonawala told him that Shraddha had left the house on May 18. However, the money was transferred from her account to Poonawala's account after the date of her leaving his home. However, during the transfer of the money, the location of Shraddha's mobile was Poonawala's house.

To show that Shraddha is alive, Poonawala had transferred the money from Shraddha's mobile to his own account. Once 50 thousand and the second time 4 thousand rupees were transferred. Poonawala knew the password of Shraddha's bank account, through which he transferred the money through UPI.

Police sources told that Poonawala is so vicious that when he first came to the police station, there was no remorse on his face. His body language was in such a way that he had not done anything. He used to answer every question asked by the police by looking into their eyes.

Investigation started after the missing complaint

According to information received from the police, Shraddha's father Vikas Walker had brought a complaint to the police station, on which a case was registered after a discussion with senior officials. After registering the complaint of the missing person, it was investigated by the constable level police, but because she was missing for two and a half months, the investigation was handed over to API Sachin Sanap. While investigating this, Manikpur police called Aftab Poonawala to the police station and interrogated him verbally. After this, they took the statements of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar and Shraddha's childhood friend Laxman Nadar. After taking the statements of both of them, the written statement of Poonawala was recorded on 3rd November.

The statements of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar and Laxman Nadar were similar but Poonawala's statement was different. According to the statements of Walkar and Nadar, Poonawala used to beat up Shraddha but Poonawala's statement was that after the death of Shraddha's mother in January 2020, Shraddha started fighting with Poonawala on small matters. Poonawala told that on May 18, Shraddha had a fight with him, after which she left the house. But after four days she came back and took her things and left. But in the meanwhile, Shraddha's mobile was at the same location.

Manikpur's senior police inspector Sampatrao Patil told that we had extracted the call details of both Shraddha and Poonawala, due to which the location of both of them was the same, but Poonawala was saying that she had left the house, that's why we got suspicious about him. After this, checking the bank statement, it also became clear that Poonawala is lying.

Sampatrao Patil said that they became suspicious, and did not let Poonawalla realize this. "He was understanding that the police had believed in his words. Meanwhile, our team reached Delhi and along with Delhi Police verified the rest of the things," he added.

The family of Punawala, who was living in Vasai 15 days ago, has shifted from there, the whereabouts of his family is not known at present. When we asked Sampatrao Patil about it, he said that he does not know where his family is at present, but they will be called when needed.