Mumbai: British Brewing Company gets a new flagship outpost in Todi Mills

Located in the buzzing party district of the city, British Brewing Company gets its new locations in Todi Mills after their successfully running outlet in Marol. With a state of the art bar counter, quirky decor elements such as beer crown murals, and a stunning graffiti wall, the interiors personify the bar culture of England. The rustic indoor 90-seater space is brought together with a fun foosball table leading to the mezzanine featuring a bar, large display for live screenings, making it a perfect space for private affairs for about 40 guests. A special pet friendly space is an addition to the outlet for those who want to treat their furry friends out.

Apart from the elegant décor, the place offers an illustrious menu ranging from starters to main course and cocktails. Choose from their dedicated British Corner which features classic dishes like Shepherd’s Pie, Chicken Steak, Grilled Lamb Chops, Beer-Battered Whole Fish and Chips, and many other. The menu accommodates delicacies from around the world with its Korean, Thai, European, and Indian influence.

Some of the highlights from the Titbits, Small Plates and the Clay Oven include the Tom Kha Thai Soup, Feta Greek Salad, Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Rattlesnake Bites, Korean Hot Exotic Veggies, Dynamite Prawns, Tandoori Cheesy Broccoli and much more. The Italian Corner, Pizza, Rice and Noodles and Bowls sections include Rigatoni Four Cheese, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chipotle Pizza, Meat Overload Pizza, Thai Chilli Basil Fried Rice, Lucknowi Dum Biryani, Paneer Makhani Meal and much more.

There is something for everyone with sections dedicated to Vegan and Jain Specials such as Cauliflower Buffalo Wings, Vegan Bean Burger, Cheese Chilli Kebab among others. And that’s not all, the Sandwiches, Burgers, Sliders, Sizzlers, Skewers, Tartines, and Dreamy Desserts selections will leave foodies gobsmacked!

What makes the new outpost even more appealing is is their extensive beverage menu. From the regulars, choose from Espresso Martini, London Sour, The London Mule to one of a kind options such as Pornstar Martini, Passion Tai, Ward 8 and much more. There are also Tequila Cocktails, Beer Tails, Big N Tall Cocktails, Sangrias, Sparklers, The Usual Suspects and more.

Where: Todi Mill, Lower Parel

Time: 12 PM to 12 AM

Price: INR 1,200 for two.