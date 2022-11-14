Mumbai: Get 50% discount at Copper Chimney restaurant for their limited edition autograph menu in Worli

In 1947, when India got independent, it left the people of the newly divided countries with no option but to migrate in a safer place. It was the same time when a young man J K Kapoor made his way to India from Lahore and opened a first restaurant Copper Chimney in Worli.

The restaurant introduced some of the classic dishes like Burrah Chops from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, the Iranian inspired Chelo Kabab and the Smoked While Pepper Chicken Chop with Baluchi spices to India. There were Black Dal, Multan inspired Paneer Tikka, and Kadak Roomali, which were new to Indian culinary world and became signature dishes over the years. In fact, the place was favourite among actors Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.

Recreating those classic recipes alongside a few new dishes made with the founder's secret recipes, the restaurant is celebrating 50 years of its existence in the city with a limited edition autograph menu on November 15.

The Autograph menu features new dishes and best seller classics over the decades along with popular street food made on open pits by the local ‘kababchis’. The Mutton Kalia and the Parda Chicken Kabab are inspired by street kababs. The Himalayan Gucchi Pulao in the menu features the exotic black morels or Gucchi from the foothills of Kashmir. Back then, this pulao was made and savoured on special occasions and was considered a dish prized for its distinct earthy and smoky flavour. The essence of Kashmir is also highlighted in the Subz Akhrot ki Seekh that is flavoured with crunchy walnuts and seasoned with authentic spices and a unique dip garnished with Kashmiri Chili Rogan.

The menu brings diversity with influences across the Undivided North of India. Blended with the local flair of the North West Frontier Province, the Raan Peshawari originated from the campfires for the warriors and tribes. Rubbed with the eatery's signature spices and steeped overnight, it is slowly roasted to perfection. Expect Peshawar's popular dish Pashtuni Chicken Yakhni Pulao which has an aromatic effervescence of a signature Pathani spice mix and is garnished with Afghani red berries. There will also be Kabuli Naan, an Afghani influenced bread with mildly sweet flavours and garnished with nuts and dried fruits.

Palak Goolar Kofta covered with ‘Varq’ an edible silver leaf, is cooked in a luscious almond cashew gravy. The Royal Chicken Kofta is an inspiration from the Maharajas kitchens in the Punjab Province. The dhoda barfi that originated in 1912 as an energy food for local wrestlers of Undivided Punjab is featured as the Baked Dhoda — Copper Chimney’s version of a chewy, milk fudgy barfi served with a saffron sauce. Complete your meal with Kashmiri Soda sold by pushcart vendors in the by lanes of Lahore!

To celebrate the 50th year, the restaurant is offering a special 50% discount for the first 50 guests for dinners every day till November 30.

When: From November 15 to November 30

Time: 7 pm to 1 am

Price for two: INR 1,500.

Contact: 022 4212 4214