JIA: The Oriental Kitchen opens its doors in Colaba with a brand new menu

In Mandarin ‘JIA’ means ‘family.’ And rightly so, JIA, the quaint and aesthetically pleasing independent restaurant, is all set to open its doors to all the foodies out there. With its sophisticated and quaint setting, the elegant, 7-days-a-week establishment is gearing up to alter the dynamics of the way both locals and visitors across the globe choose to spend their outings in a well-versed, fun-filled and scrumptious manner.

From the kitchen comes a memorable feast of spectacular cuisines, all created with passion, refinement, and precision. At the helm of all these culinary affairs are Asian aficionados Neville and Michelle Vazifdar, founders of Royal China and Kuai kitchen who launched JIA with a vision of entering the pan-asian dining segment and merging Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisines.

Interiors |

“When we started Royal China, we wanted to bring the Chinese fine dining concept to Mumbai which worked well. A few years ago, we decided that we wanted to do something a little untraditional that we could not do in Royal China which is why we started JIA. We were able to experiment with different Asian cuisines such as Japanese and Thai. We really enjoyed this process as we were able to incorporate different items on the menu,” said Michelle, who earlier resided in London and moved to Mumbai after her marriage 12 years ago, bringing with her a fresh perspective on Asian cuisine.

Jia spl. Veg roll |

King Prawns with crispy curry leaf |

Located in Colaba, the refreshing vibe of Jia - The Oriental Kitchen stands in gleaming yet alleviating contrast to the yin-yang-like architecture. From the tantalizing Special Sushi Roll, Mala Chicken, Crispy Duck Salad, Five Treasure Mushroom Rice with Truffle, Soft shell crab with chili and shallot spiced butter, and Jia Thai curry, to mouth-watering Dim Sums such as Spicy Har Gow with Truffle and Caviar, Spicy Crystal Dumplings, and Corn, Asparagus & Water Chestnut Dumplings, and mains such as Lobster with noodles,in a choice of appetizing sauces like Ginger and Spring Onion, Stir Fried Chilli and Black Bean or Stir Fried XO sauce; Chicken in Chilli Oil and Spring Onion, Tenderloin in Chilli and Black Bean Sauce, Slow Braised Pork Bellyin Clay Pot and Asparagus, and Minced Garlic and Bird’s Eye Chilli, amongst others.

Up One.. shisoto charcoal tempura roll Down One.. Blue Rice cottage cheese roll |

Slice fish hot pot |

Each meal is lovingly curated with refreshing ingredients that recurrently fascinate and appeal to Asian food lovers.

Complementing the ultra-modern and elaborate food menu, the beverage program for Jia, is a modern reincarnation of exquisitely crafted cocktails, inspired to help drinkers discover multi-dimensional cocktails from the bold down to the subtle. The brand-new bar menu includes a great and varied selection of Wines, Champagnes, Spirits, Cocktails and Mocktails. Additionally, some of the JIA favourites include drinks with palpable flavours such as Whiskey Sourwhich is generously concocted with Whiskey, lemon, sugar syrup, egg white, and bitters served on the rocks, Jia Pink Smoky Splash, infused with Vodka, Campari & sugar syrup, and Fizz Float, a Gin based cocktail with a perfect blend of elderflower & pineapple juice topped with red wine, amongst other delicious drinks.

Everyday. 12 pm to 12 am

At: Colaba.

Price: INR 2,500 + for two

Contact: +91 9769948929