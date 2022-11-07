Now you can have authentic Roman-style pizza at Little Italy’s new outlet Piazza in Mumbai

pizza at Piazza | Rohan Joshi

After having over 60 restaurants across 30 cities and 4 countries, Little Italy now looks forward to launching its first fast food franchise with Piazza and revolutionizing the pizza industry.

This is a pizza style from Rome also called Pizza al Taglio or Teglia Romana, Roman pizza is known for its crispy and crunchy crust with a light airy interior, loaded with delicious toppings, a unique flour blend and fast service style. The Pinsas can be enjoyed by the slice or as a full Pinsa which has 4 slices; customers get the chance to try many different toppings within one Pinsa by ordering different slices too.

Piazza is soon going to introduce a Live Pinsa bar which has a subway-style assembly line that would allow customers to customize their own Pinsas by choosing from over 100 different toppings handcrafted by its pizzaiolos to be served to customers within 7 minutes.

“What makes the Pinsa special and a brand like Piazza different is, it’s unlike any other pizza that is available in India and it elevates the entire pizza experience for the consumer. At Piazza, we have developed a better and healthier product at an affordable price point which would be a value for money product and would appeal to everyone, with extensive offerings of vegetarian and vegan Pinsas alongside meaty non vegetarian options. We are certain we have a good variety that can satisfy all our customers,” said Amrut Mehta, Director, Little Italy Group.

Expect modern gourmet pizza inspired by centuries of perfected Italian recipes. What makes the Pinsa different from the others, is the dough which is made by using a special stone-milled flour blend that creates the unique characteristics of the Pinsa. We learn that it is double-proofed for over 48 hours, which gives it a light, airy and fluffy texture on the inside, with a satisfying crunchy texture on the outside. Each Pinsa is handcrafted by expert craftsmanship and the recipe focuses on creating a healthy and highly digestible product that can be enjoyed every day guilt free. The flour blend makes the Pinsa healthier than pizza with lesser calories!