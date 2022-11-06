4 places in Mumbai where you get delicious Middle-Eastern dessert Kunefeh

Let’s admit it! Most of us are craving for Middle Eastern food, especially desserts. And if you are craving for authentic Kunafeh from your last trip to Middle East, you can get them in Mumbai, mostly close to your home.

Kunafeh or Knafeh is a popular Middle Eastern dessert made with katafi pastry, stuffed with delicious melted cheese, and topped with fragrant syrup. Check out these four places in Mumbai to enjoy this decadent traditional dessert.

Kunafa World:

In the world of knafehs, this place is surely the king. This trendy place serves this delicious dessert in various avatars — from crunchy and classic kunafas to mini kunafas in cones. What’s more? You can watch your kunafas being prepared. The bestsellers include crunchy Nutella, crunchy oreo, classic cream and many more.

FoodeeMentals:

From mouth-watering dainty baklavas to delectable wholesome knafehs, the taste of these desserts from this place will make you dance to Arabic tunes. The desserts will transport you to the magical streets of Istanbul, which makes these scrumptious treats the perfect gifting solutions for your cherished ones.

Read Also 5 traditional foods that you need to bring back in your diet if you have replaced them with modern...

Sufy’s Kanafeh Point:

Embrace the rich food tradition of middle-east at this charming shop located on Mumbai’s iconic Mohammad Ali Road. Apart from serving traditional kanafehs with its rich cheese pull and flaky pastry topped with pistachios, it also confects its take on this traditional beauty with variants like mango cream kanafeh, Nutella kanafeh and lotus biscoff kanafeh amongst others.

Bayroute:

Located in five of Mumbai’s most happening neighborhoods, Bayroute brings to you its in-house knafeh called K’nafi Jibneh, with a taste sublime enough to make you feel like royalty. From the crunch of angel-hair kataifi, the tempting molten cheese pull to the luxurious aroma of pistachios and rose, this dessert certainly has it all.

Price for these desserts are in request.