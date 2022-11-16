Delhi murder case: Aaftab Poonawala tried killing her 10 days before the incident, stopped because she cried

Aaftab Poonawala tried killing her 10 days before the incident, stopped because she cried |

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation during the Shraddha Walker murder case, Aaftab Poonawala reportedly tried implementing the plan to kill Walker ten days before the actual date of the murder. He later postponed the plan due to an emotional moment between them, and he changed his mind.

Shraddha was suspicious that Aaftab was cheating on her and in a relationship with another girl. basis on which fights were regularly used to erupt between the duo.

Meanwhile, Aaftab and Shraddha reportedly used to fight and have heated arguments over marriage, as the girl wanted to get married but Aaftab ignored her demand. The media reports add that, according to police, the duo had a very bad fight 10 days before the incident, and Poonawla wanted to kill her the same day. But all of a sudden, due to the emotional moment, he hesitated as Shraddha started crying.

Aaftab allegedly killed and chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walker on May 18 and disposed of the body parts in a forest near Mehrauli, revealing to police that he planned to kill Shraddha 10 days before the crime.

Shraddha had a doubt that Aaftab was cheating on her

According to the reports, Shraddha suspected Aaftab of cheating on her and was frequently seen chatting with another woman. As per reports, Shraddha was very unhappy and used to reportedly notice and react strongly to Aaftab’s changing behaviour towards her.

Shraddha and Aaftab fought again on May 18, according to the police, and Aaftab was determined to kill her. Aaftab reportedly told the police that he strangled her after sitting on her chest. He revealed to the police that killing her was easy, but disposing of her body was difficult.

He allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a new fridge to keep the parts.

Aaftab would go out in the wee hours and dispose of the pieces at different locations around Delhi, including Mehrauli’s garbage dumps and jungles. At first, he disposed of her intestines and liver after chopping them.

He cleaned the floor with detergents, and to get rid of the foul smell, he used agarbattis.

Doctor’s statement

The doctor who saw Aaftab Poonawala claimed he checked him out in May, the same month he allegedly murdered Shraddha, to treat a minor injury.

Dr. Anil Kumar treated Aaftab in May for stitches on his right forearm. "He was restless and aggressive while speaking. "He revealed the cause of the injury—that he received the wounds while cutting fruits and left after receiving a prescription," Dr Kumar explained.

He told the cops that Aaftab cut his hand with a small knife and that there was no reason to suspect him.

When he met Poonawala for the first time during treatment, he described him as a bold and confident young man. "He was speaking in English and said he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi because there are good opportunities in the IT sector," Dr Kumar explained.

The police brought him to my hospital two days ago

"Police brought him to my hospital two days ago and asked if I treated this guy," Dr Kumar explained. "I recognised him and said yes."

Shraddha's father filed a complaint at a Mehrauli police station, and Aaftab was arrested on November 11. On Tuesday, police led Aaftab through the Mehrauli forests, where he allegedly dumped the body parts. There were about ten bags full of body parts discovered. They will be tested for DNA.

According to the police, some bloodstains were discovered in the kitchen of the Chhattarpur apartment where Aaftab and Shraddha were staying before he brutally murdered her.