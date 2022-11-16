Delhi Murder: After Aaftab Poonawala refuses to coordinate with cops, court approves of narco test | FPJ

A Delhi Court on Wednesday has approved for narco test Aftab Poonawalla who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into pieces.

This is the most recent development that comes after the Delhi Police had approached the court earlier in the morning seeking a permission for the test since Aaftab was not coordinating in the investigation.

Aaftab has not yet provided information on the mobile phone and saw that he reportedly used to chop his partner.

Narco test is not admissible evidence in court but the Delhi police can use it to back the statements from their friends, technical analysis of data, medical and autopsy reports that Delhi Police have retrieved.