Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston; Prince Rahim Aga Khan V And Mayor Whitmire Attend Ceremony- See Pics

Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston |

Houston: The Ismaili community has inaugurated its first-ever Ismaili Centre in the United States, located in Houston, Texas. The civic and cultural complex is dedicated to promoting dialogue, culture, and shared human values, serving both as a religious congregation space for the Ismaili community and as a public venue for meetings, lectures, performances, and community events.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Leads Inauguration with Mayor Whitmire

The centre was formally inaugurated this week by Houston Mayor John Whitmire, in the presence of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the spiritual leader (Imam) of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims. The community stated that the project fulfills a long-cherished vision of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV (1936–2025).

Set across 11 acres in Buffalo Bayou Park, the complex includes over nine acres of gardens and courtyards, with a 150,000-square-foot, five-storey main building designed by architect Farshid Moussavi of London-based Farshid Moussavi Architecture. The landscape design was led by Thomas Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects.

A Cultural and Civic Landmark for Houston

The Ismaili Center, Houston, enhances the city’s reputation as a cultural capital of the American South, the community noted. The building features art galleries, classrooms, a black box theatre, function halls, a café, and the Jamatkhana, the prayer hall for Ismaili Muslims. True to the Ismaili tradition of service, the centre is largely staffed by volunteers.

“This building may be called an Ismaili Center, but it is not here for Ismailis only. It is for all Houstonians to use—a place open to all who seek knowledge, reflection, and dialogue,” said Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, during his address.

Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Modernity

Architecturally, the centre blends Muslim world aesthetics with contemporary design principles, tailored for Houston’s warm climate. It uses verandas and perforated stone screens to temper light and heat, creating serene yet functional spaces. Materials were selected for durability, clarity, and longevity, including stone tiles, silk-laminated glass, steel, and high-performance concrete.

A skylight, or oculus, crowns the atrium opposite the prayer hall, symbolizing the alignment of sky and the sacred.

Landscaping Inspired by Islamic Gardens

Landscape architect Thomas Woltz described the project as the result of a decade-long study on how the landscapes of the Muslim world can adapt to the 21st century. The Buffalo Bayou site’s natural slope inspired a design reminiscent of Persian gardens, with terraced lawns, reflecting pools, and flood-resilient gardens capable of withstanding Houston’s severe storm events.

Working with Professor Hanif Kara of AKT II, Woltz integrated a geometric grid aligning every path, tree, and water feature in harmonious balance, reflecting Islamic design traditions. The landscaping transitions from desert plants like cactus and agave to prairie and coastal vegetation, symbolizing the Ismaili spirit of adaptability.

‘Reflects the Best of Houston’s Spirit’

During the ceremony, Mayor John Whitmire lauded the centre’s message of unity and inclusion: “The Ismaili Center reflects the best of Houston’s spirit—our diversity, our compassion, and our commitment to community. It invites all Houstonians to come together and celebrate what connects us.”

About the Ismaili Muslims

The Ismailis are a global Shia Muslim community present in over 70 countries, guided by a hereditary Imam, currently Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad. He leads the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), one of the world’s largest private development agencies, working across 30+ countries to improve quality of life for marginalized communities, irrespective of faith.