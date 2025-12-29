Delhi Engulfed With Dense Fog, Flight Operations Disrupted As Visibility Drops To Less Than 50 Metres; Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisory - Latest Updates

Delhi Engulfed With Dense Fog, Flight Operations Disrupted | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Visibility dropped to less than 50 metres in Delhi and adjoining areas as dense fog engulfed the region on Monday (December 29). Due to reduced visibility, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been disrupted.

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions. The airport is operating under Category-III conditions, which allow flights to land in low visibility. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Patna, Bihar: As cold waves grip the national capital, several flights from Patna to Delhi have been cancelled due to dense fog



IndiGo's Travel Advisory:

In a travel advisory, IndiGo stated it is closely monitoring the situation. “#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements,” the airline said.

“We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned,” it added.

Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced.



According to reporters, around 65 per cent of departures from IGI Airport are reportedly delayed as of early Monday morning. Among the recent diversions, an Air India Express flight from Goa was made to land in Ahmedabad as it failed to land in Delhi and Jaipur due to dense fog, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visibility in the national capital is affected as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the city. CPCB claims that the AQI in the area is at '459', categorised as 'Severe'.



Air India's Advisory:

Meanwhile, Air India, in its travel advisory, said, “Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF). However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground teams will extend all necessary assistance.”

Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations.



“In addition, our ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any extra payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without any penalty,” it added.

On Monday morning, Delhi woke up to chilly weather and dense fog, sharply reducing visibility to less than 50 metres. The national capital territory’s (NCT’s) air quality also deteriorated as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the “severe” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).