Delhi Murder: 28-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed To Death Following Verbal Clash; Accused Absconding

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man working in a tour and travel business was stabbed to death yesterday at 11:30 pm in Gamri Extension under the Bhajanpura Police Station area.

About The Incident

The incident occurred when the deceased who has been identified as Sumit was sitting in a street and had a verbal spat with three to four boys. The boys attacked him with a knife after the spat.

DCP North East Delhi Police Joy Tirkey said "The incident occurred at 11:30 pm in the night. The name of the deceased is Sumit, aged 28 years, working in the tour and travel industry and he used to run a gym. The area falls under the Bhajanpur Police station."

Sumit sustained around 17 stab wounds on his face, neck, chest, and abdomen. He was taken to the JPC hospital immediately where the doctors declared him dead.

Details Revealed By The Initial Investigation

Talking about the initial investigation, the DCP said "In the initial investigation, it has been found out that he was sitting outside the residence of his acquaintance. He had a spat with 3 to 4 boys after which the boys stabbed him with the knife. He was admitted to the hospital immediately where he was declared dead. We have registered a case and the investigation is on."

The CCTV footage of the nearby areas is being scanned by the police. Efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits. Further investigation into the case is on.

Notably, Sumit was earlier booked with an attempted murder case against him. However, he was granted bail by the Honorable Delhi High Court.

A Similar Case

Earlier yesterday, the Delhi Police claimed to have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old African national in the Nihal Vihar area. The accused have been identified as Rajesh, Abhishiek, and Mohit and have been arrested.

After an initial investigation, it was found out that the deceased used to sell drugs and had taken money from the accused to provide them narcotics, but did not provide them with the drugs nor returned their money.