Mumbai: Police Solve Murder Case Of 34-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman In 72 Hours; Nab Killer Nephew From Delhi

Mumbai: Less than 72 hours after they recovered the body of a woman from the foothills of a hill in the Dhaniv Baug area of Nallasopara, personnel from the Pelhar police station solved the blind murder case by arresting the 21-year-old accused who turned out to be the nephew of the deceased’s husband.

Notably, a used condom and a mail desensitizer spray which were recovered from the crime scene became the backbone of the entire investigation. According to the police, the body inflicted with deep injuries on the neck and chest by some sharp object was recovered on 28, May.

Armed with the batch number of the recovered spray, a team led by senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankotti checked every medical shop in the vicinity. The team not only traced the shop which had sold both the products but also got hold of footage captured by the closed-circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras in which the image of the buyer was clearly visible.

Another team which was deputed to ascertain the identity of the woman, scanned the voter list and shortlisted members of a particular religion based on the dress worn by her. The team conducted a door-to-door inspection of the shortlisted households and found that a 34-year-old woman identified as-Saira Bano Jiaullah Shah was missing for the past three days.

Her husband confirmed that the body was of his wife Saira Bano. After being shown the images captured by the CCTV footage, he identified him as his nephew Najabuddin Mohammed Sammi (21) who was involved in an extra marital affair with his wife for the past two years.

On the virtue of electronic surveillance, the team learnt that Sammi had fled the city and was working in some bakery in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi. The team immediately left for Delhi and checked nearly 100 local bakeries before arresting him from one of them with the help of their local counterparts.

The accused confessed to his crime which according to him was the fallout of a dispute between him and his aunt over their illicit relationship. He was booked under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and remanded to custody after being produced before the court. Further investigations were underway.