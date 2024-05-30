 Delhi Murder CCTV Video: Businessman Shot Dead Inside His Shop In Harsh Vihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Murder CCTV Video: Businessman Shot Dead Inside His Shop In Harsh Vihar

Delhi Murder CCTV Video: Businessman Shot Dead Inside His Shop In Harsh Vihar

As it stands, the police have registered a case and are currently efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused involved in the shooting.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old businessman was fatally shot on Wednesday morning inside his shop in northeast Delhi. 

As per reports, the incident took place at 8:40 am when a man entered Suraj's shop near the Ahlawat Building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome and opened fire. The deceased, a resident of Harsh Vihar operated a small business selling tap fittings and polish. 

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday and is currently going viral. In the video, a man can be seen entering the shop and firing four bullets towards Suraj. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man arrived at the scene on a scooter

Watch the video here: 

Read Also
Delhi Metro Fire: Minor Blaze Erupts In Train At Rajiv Chowk Station; DMRC Says Case Of 'Pantograph...
article-image

As it stands, the police have registered a case and are currently efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused involved in the shooting. 

Some reports also indicate that the incident is a result of rivalry over extortion from auto drivers. Reports say that Suraj’s friend was shot in Harsh Vihar a month ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate story, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received over 200 calls, including 183 fire-related, on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, officials said.

From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS on Monday.

We received 183 calls fire-related class in 24 hours, ending midnight of May 29, DFS chief Atul Garg said. "This was the highest single-day calls recorded so far in this year."

Read Also
Delhi Murder: 29-Yr-Old Man Held For Brutal Murder Of Maternal Uncle Using Knives, Rods & Swords...
article-image

With the temperature soaring in the city and hovering near the 50-degree Celsius mark, Delhi is seeing a rise in fire-related incidents, claiming several lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Fire Services Got Over 200 Calls On May 29, Highest So Far This Year Amid Intense Heatwave

Delhi Fire Services Got Over 200 Calls On May 29, Highest So Far This Year Amid Intense Heatwave

'Jamnapaar Ke Snatcher, Madanpuri Ke Chapri': War Of Words Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro Remind...

'Jamnapaar Ke Snatcher, Madanpuri Ke Chapri': War Of Words Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro Remind...

Jammu And Kashmir Accident: 7 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees Falls Into Gorge In...

Jammu And Kashmir Accident: 7 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees Falls Into Gorge In...

Vivekananda Rock Memorial Kanyakumari: All You Need To Know About Narendra Modi's Meditation Ahead...

Vivekananda Rock Memorial Kanyakumari: All You Need To Know About Narendra Modi's Meditation Ahead...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 30, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-524 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 30, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-524 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...