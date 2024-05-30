Delhi Murder CCTV Video: Businessman Shot Dead Inside His Shop In Harsh Vihar

X

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old businessman was fatally shot on Wednesday morning inside his shop in northeast Delhi.

As per reports, the incident took place at 8:40 am when a man entered Suraj's shop near the Ahlawat Building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome and opened fire. The deceased, a resident of Harsh Vihar operated a small business selling tap fittings and polish.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday and is currently going viral. In the video, a man can be seen entering the shop and firing four bullets towards Suraj. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man arrived at the scene on a scooter

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | CCTV footage of a murder that took place in North East Delhi on Wednesday. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/cK2mbBWv7G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

As it stands, the police have registered a case and are currently efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused involved in the shooting.

Some reports also indicate that the incident is a result of rivalry over extortion from auto drivers. Reports say that Suraj’s friend was shot in Harsh Vihar a month ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate story, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received over 200 calls, including 183 fire-related, on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, officials said.

From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS on Monday.

We received 183 calls fire-related class in 24 hours, ending midnight of May 29, DFS chief Atul Garg said. "This was the highest single-day calls recorded so far in this year."

With the temperature soaring in the city and hovering near the 50-degree Celsius mark, Delhi is seeing a rise in fire-related incidents, claiming several lives.