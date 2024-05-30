Viral Video: Reckless Birthday Celebration After Blocking Road With Cars In Lucknow Invites Police Action

Reckless Birthday Celebration After Blocking Road With Cars In Lucknow Invites Police Action | X

Lucknow: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a birthday was celebrated after parking many cars in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The video of the celebration is going viral on social media, and it can be seen that a few young men are blatantly violating the traffic laws in the capital city. Police action has been initiated in connection with the matter, and they are identifying the culprits caught on camera creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

The viral video shows that the incident occurred near Ekana Stadium in the Sushant Golf City area. It can be seen that the youths are creating chaos in the middle of the road by blocking it with their cars. They can be seen lighting firecrackers and cutting cake while celebrating the birthday in the middle of the road. They are also seen standing on the roof of the parked cars.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident shows that people can go to any extent for a few likes and fame on social media. Many such videos have surfaced on social media in the recent past where people are seen dancing inside railway trains to obscene songs and performing dangerous acts on their bikes with a girlfriend sitting on the petrol tank. They put their and other people's lives in danger to become famous on social media.

In the said video, the youths are seen blatantly violating traffic rules by parking their cars in the middle of the road and creating a ruckus in the name of a birthday celebration. The incident could have caused a major accident as they left their cars parked and blocked the road.

The police have initiated a search operation to identify and nab the people involved in the act. They not only created obstacles for traffic but also raised the risk of a potential accident. The police are examining the viral video, and action will be taken against the accused.

They have also appealed to the public to refrain from performing such activities in the middle of the road or any public places. They have also requested people to adhere to and follow traffic rules strictly.