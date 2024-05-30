Kerala Viral Video: 37-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl In KSRTC Bus While Travelling From Thrissur To Kozhikode

Woman delivers baby inside Kerala bus | X

Kerala: A pregnant woman travelling on a government-run KSRTC bus on May 29 suffered labour pains and reported an emergency. She gave birth to a girl child on the bus which was travelling from Thrissur To Kozhikode. The 37-year-old woman received timely assistance by the transport staff, doctors, and locals in delivering the baby safely.

Video surfaces

Pregnant passenger went into labor on a moving bus. Sending well wishes to the new mom & major kudos to anyone who assisted.

#HeroesOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/YeKVqfvMcI — SafetyFirst (@SafetyOverSpeed) May 29, 2024

A video from the incident showing the woman provided with arrangements assisting in child birth has surfaced online. It shows that she was made to rest on the staircase of the bus where the medical staff attended her, followed by a nurse stepping outside the bus with the newborn child. People were happy to mark a successfully delivery outside a healthcare unit. The footage recorded the joyous reactions of the staff.

Bus staff alerts nearby hospital

The woman began experiencing severe labour pains just after the bus travelled a distance and crossed the Peramangalam area. On learning about this, the bus driver took a quick call and diverted the transport towards Thrissur. The bus staff also alerted the Amala Hospital in Thrissur for help. Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors didn't waste time in escorting the woman to the ward and rather carried out necessary procedure within the bus itself. Post delivery, the mother and the girl child were later admitted to the hospital for further care.

Health of both mother and child stable

The hospital officials were quoted in reports as saying that they did not encounter any complications during the birth and it was a successful delivery. The health of both the mother and the baby are said to be stable and good.