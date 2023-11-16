Video: Woman Gives Birth On Mumbai Local Train With Help Of Elderly Lady In Absence Of Medical Help

An elderly woman co-passenger helped a pregnant lady deliver a child on a local train | Dhanashree ulhas raje/Instagram

Mumbai: In an unexpected and rare occurrence, a woman gave birth to a child in a local train without any medical support. The woman was nursed by an elderly female co-passenger and the elderly woman's daughter during the labour process. The older woman's daughter, who helped the lady deliver her child, recalled the entire incident on her social media account and also shared a heart-warming video.

The young lady, in an elaborate caption with the post uploaded in Instagram, captioned the video, "This morning, my mother helped a pregnant lady give birth in a running local train without any medical supplies, and it went smoothly. Kudos to the ladies who helped her and my mother. The child is healthy. Mom, I am so proud of you." Further, she explained that the pregnant lady was going for a routine check-up. However, this is when she went into labour.

Delivering a baby on a local train with no medical supplies was surely challenging, but the elderly woman showed great courage and concern to help the woman deliver the baby safely. The video went viral on social media, and the elderly lady is being showered with compliments and positive comments, lauding her presence of mind and kindness.

A users reacted to the video and said, "A mother is a mother!" Another user posted, "I am proud of Nari Shakti." While, a user rightly said, "The biggest warrior in the world is a mother."

