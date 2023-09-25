MP: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On Roadside In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old pregnant woman gave birth on roadside after an ambulance to reach her house in village owing to broken roads and overflowing drain in Barwani district.

The incident took place in Khamghat village under Pansemal tehsil on Saturday evening. The woman was transported to hospital wrapped in a cloth. However, she delivered the baby during the journey.

Her brother Raisingh Thakur said, “We called an ambulance after my sister experienced labour pain. However, due to broken road and overflowing drain, the ambulance could not reach our house. We then wrapped her in a cloth and carried her across an overflowing drain to the hospital but she gave birth to a baby on the way.”

After walking for around three to four kilometres, the family managed to get an ambulance and reached the Community Health Centre, Pansemal. After primary treatment, she was referred to Barwani District Hospital.

Doctor at Community Health Centre in Pansemal, Amrit Bamanke said, “A woman was brought in an ambulance around 6 pm on Saturday. We provided her with primary treatment. She had already given birth. We removed the placenta and referred her to district hospital.”

Both mother and child were admitted to Barwani district hospital and were in healthy condition.

Woman’s brother Thakur also claimed that their demand for road repair fell on deaf ears. He also alleged that it was not the first such incident. Two to three women of his family too had delivered a baby on the roadside in a similar situation in the past.

