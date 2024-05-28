Delhi Metro Fire: Minor Blaze Erupts In Train At Rajiv Chowk Station; DMRC Says Case Of 'Pantograph Flashing'; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in a metro train while it was standing at the Rajiv Chowk metro station on Monday evening.

A video of the incident also went viral in which fire is seen emanating from the top of the train. The train was heading towards Vaishali around 6:21 pm today.

Statement Released By Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Regarding the incident, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released a statement and said, "In reference to a viral video in which a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train, this is to clarify that the incident pertains to a train at Rajiv Chowk station heading towards Vaishali around 6:21 pm today."

"The extant incident was the case of pantograph flashing which occurs at times due to some external/foreign material getting stuck between OHE and pantograph and poses no safety threat or hazard to passengers. However, the exact cause will be further investigated in this case," added the statement.

"The affected pantograph was immediately put out of service and the train continued its onward journey as usual after around 5 minutes of troubleshooting with the remaining pantographs of the train," DMRC said further in the statement.