Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Tragedy: Court Sends Accused To 14-Day Police Custody | | X

Rajkot, Gujarat: Following the arrest of all the accused involved in the tragic Game Zone fire incident in Rajkot, which claimed the lives of 28 individuals, a significant development unfolded in court today. The Crime Branch sought a 14-day remand for all the accused to facilitate thorough investigation and interrogation. Subsequently, the court approved the 14-day remand for Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Nitin Jain, and Rahul Rathod, the prime suspects in the case.

During the court proceedings, the public prosecutor made a startling revelation, suggesting that the death toll from the fire might still rise. Furthermore, it was asserted that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation, posing significant challenges in unraveling the full extent of the tragedy.

The prosecutor shed light on critical aspects of the case, indicating that negligence and non-compliance with safety regulations were key factors contributing to the devastating fire. It was revealed that the employees of the Game Zone were allegedly negligent, as they reportedly closed the doors before leaving the premises, exacerbating the severity of the accident.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the structure of the Game Zone lacked necessary permits and licenses, and the presence of hazardous materials such as electric wires and ongoing welding work further escalated the risk of fire.

Amidst the legal proceedings, a poignant moment unfolded as accused Yuvrajsinh Solanki was seen breaking down in court, due to the emotional gravity of the situation and the profound impact of the tragedy on all involved.

Meanwhile, Suresh Phaldu, Vice President of the Rajkot Bar Association, raised concerns about potential attempts to tamper with evidence at the site of the incident before forensic examination. Allegations were made regarding the removal of debris in an apparent effort to destroy evidence, highlighting the need for stringent action to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Phaldu emphasized the importance of setting a precedent in handling such cases, urging authorities to ensure that justice is served and accountability is upheld. He expressed dissatisfaction with the mere suspension of officers involved, calling for decisive action to address systemic issues and prevent future tragedies.