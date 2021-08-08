Delhi: Graded Response Action Plan implemented to fight COVID-19 - All you need to know

Restrictions or relaxations for any activity in Delhi in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will from now on be implemented as stipulated by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in an order on Sunday. It directed all district administrations that GRAP recommendations shall be implemented with immediate effect. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will send daily alerts to all districts under a colour-coded system mentioned in the GRAP to help them take decisions.

GRAP was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 9.

The Graded Response Action Plan takes into account three parameters -- positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in Delhi. Following a detailed analysis of these parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

"Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect and till further orders. "As soon as any parameter (out of three) reaches the specified level of alert, 'the order of alert' shall be issued and permitted/prohibited/restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically," the DDMA order said.

Once GRAP is activated, the additional chief secretary (health) will issue daily morning and evening bulletin regarding the level of alert. Appropriate orders would be issued separately as and when the situation warrants for imposing restrictions in respect of inter-state travel, it added.