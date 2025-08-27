Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Showers - 10 Points

Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Showers (Screengrab) | X

Jammu: Heavy rains have been battering the Jammu division for the past few days, causing inconvenience to the locals. At least 36 people lost their lives in the region in rain-related incidents. Among the deceased were 32 Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims who lost their lives after a massive landslide hit the Yatra route on Tuesday afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, Jammu reportedly recorded 380 mm of rain. It is the highest rainfall witnessed by the region in a 24-hour period in 115 years after the establishment of the observatory. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Paramilitary, the Indian Army and the Air Force are closely coordinating with the civil administration in rescue operations.

Here Are 10 Points:

Several people were also reportedly injured in the region due to heavy showers.

Mobile and internet services have been disrupted in Jammu aa id incessant rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced concern over the widespread outage, describing the situation as reminiscent of earlier crises. "Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, and WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019," he posted on the social media platform X.

Notably, the disruption in the internet services was limited to private operators, as fibre and landline services provided by state-owned BSNL also went offline. With mobile phones showing no signal, residents across several districts faced hardships, reported IANS.

#FLASH: 🚨 Telecom blackout in Jammu & Kashmir



Heavy rains & flash floods damage optical fibres — calls, mobile internet & BSNL landlines down. Schools shut till Aug 27.



Div Com Jammu Ramesh Kumar urges people to stay alert & cooperate with admin. ⚠️ Restrictions on movement… pic.twitter.com/QXztoAyvwk — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) August 26, 2025

The Ministry of Communications on Tuesday directed telecom operators to activate Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) in Jammu and Kashmir to address the breakdown.

Almost all the rivers in the region, including Chenab and Tawi, are flowing close to the danger-mark.

Jammu Division Update:



Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar, who is in constant touch with me and currently convening a meeting of officers from different departments, has provided the following update:



1. The entire Jammu division, barring Poonch and Rajouri… pic.twitter.com/kOcl50cIuO — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 27, 2025

On Tuesday, a portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar collapsed. Several vehicles fell into the river. Dramatic visuals of the bridge collapse also surfaced online.

As Tawi Bridge began to collapse after heavy rains battered Jammu, the timely intervention of local police and civilians helped save lives today. Kudos to them! The LG administration should recognize and reward them for their presence of mind. @OfficeOfLGJandK @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/aXtUmF8WC5 pic.twitter.com/SLB51x1TIF — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 26, 2025

An IAF C-130 transport aircraft carrying relief and rescue material reached Jammu on Wednesday to provide aid to people affected by a landslide along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, sources said, as quoted by PTI. The rescue operation is continuing along the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwar.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the low-lying flooded areas of the region, as torrential rain continued to batter Jammu for the fourth day on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | Visuals from Ramban's Maitra, where the water has reached the houses and shops in the low-level areas, as the water of the Chenab River continues to flow above the danger level pic.twitter.com/79D6lByqIv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

All government and private schools in the Jammu division were directed to close till August 27.

As per the officials, Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended due to multiple landslides. Dozens of hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods.