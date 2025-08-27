 Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun Case

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun Case

In the kidnapping and attempted murder case against Yadav and others, the complainant alleged that the former R&AW officer and Abdullah kidnapped and tortured him for ransom in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer Vikash Yadav for failing to appear before it despite "repeated calls", in a matter related to the abduction and attempted murder case filed against him by a Delhi-based businessman.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting the investigation into this matter. Following standard procedure for forfeited bonds under section 491 BNSS, the court has issued a notice to the bail guarantor.

Read Also
Who is Vikash Yadav, Ex-Raw Official Wanted By FBI In Pannun Murder Attempt In US?
article-image

Vikash Yadav, who is sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was detained by the Special Cell in 2023. This arrest occurred shortly after the US Department of Justice released an indictment naming him in connection with the plot.

The former R&AW official had previously claimed his life was in danger, using this as justification for his absence from court proceedings.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Portion Of Ramabai Apartment In Virar East Collapses, Several Residents Feared Trapped Under Debris; Video
Mumbai: Portion Of Ramabai Apartment In Virar East Collapses, Several Residents Feared Trapped Under Debris; Video
Taylor Swift's $500,000 Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce: Inside 10-Carat Antique Cushion Diamond Designed by Kindred Lubeck
Taylor Swift's $500,000 Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce: Inside 10-Carat Antique Cushion Diamond Designed by Kindred Lubeck
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala | VIDEO
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Revokes Service Fee Imposed On Ganesh Mandals In Lonavala | VIDEO
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Rules Allowing Factory Workers To Clock Up To 13 Hours And Women To Work Night Shifts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Rules Allowing Factory Workers To Clock Up To 13 Hours And Women To Work Night Shifts

This recent court directive follows Yadav's failure to attend Monday's hearing at Patiala House Court, where a case filed by Delhi businessman Raj Kumar Walia was being heard.

Read Also
Chattisgarh IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Named New RAW Chief
article-image

The same judicial order also grants an extension for co-accused Abdullah Khan's passport release, given his father's poor health.

The court noted, "The applicant/accused has previously been permitted international travel and has shown no record of abusing this privilege. Given the arguments presented, the passport release extension is approved until the next date of hearing on 17 October 2025, under identical terms and conditions from the order dated 28 May 2025."

All three individuals, Abdullah, Yadav, and primary defendant Jalaluddin (also known as Sameer) remain free on bail in this case.

In the kidnapping and attempted murder case against Yadav and others, the complainant alleged that the former R&AW officer and Abdullah kidnapped and tortured him for ransom in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun...

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun...

Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With...

Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow...

PM Modi To Visit Japan For 15th Annual Summit With PM Shigeru Ishiba Before Attending SCO Meet In...

PM Modi To Visit Japan For 15th Annual Summit With PM Shigeru Ishiba Before Attending SCO Meet In...

Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation

Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation