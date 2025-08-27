Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-RAW Officer Vikash Yadav, Named By US In Pannun Case

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer Vikash Yadav for failing to appear before it despite "repeated calls", in a matter related to the abduction and attempted murder case filed against him by a Delhi-based businessman.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting the investigation into this matter. Following standard procedure for forfeited bonds under section 491 BNSS, the court has issued a notice to the bail guarantor.

Vikash Yadav, who is sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was detained by the Special Cell in 2023. This arrest occurred shortly after the US Department of Justice released an indictment naming him in connection with the plot.

The former R&AW official had previously claimed his life was in danger, using this as justification for his absence from court proceedings.

This recent court directive follows Yadav's failure to attend Monday's hearing at Patiala House Court, where a case filed by Delhi businessman Raj Kumar Walia was being heard.

Read Also Chattisgarh IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Named New RAW Chief

The same judicial order also grants an extension for co-accused Abdullah Khan's passport release, given his father's poor health.

The court noted, "The applicant/accused has previously been permitted international travel and has shown no record of abusing this privilege. Given the arguments presented, the passport release extension is approved until the next date of hearing on 17 October 2025, under identical terms and conditions from the order dated 28 May 2025."

All three individuals, Abdullah, Yadav, and primary defendant Jalaluddin (also known as Sameer) remain free on bail in this case.

In the kidnapping and attempted murder case against Yadav and others, the complainant alleged that the former R&AW officer and Abdullah kidnapped and tortured him for ransom in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.