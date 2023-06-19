Chattisgarh IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Named New RAW Chief

RAW |

1988 batch Chattisgarh cadre IPS officer Ravi Sinha has been appointed as India’s New (Research and Analysis Wing) RAW chief. He takes over from Samant Kumar Goel who had a successful tenure as RAW Chief with multiple extensions.

RAW is India's premier foreign intelligence gathering agency. On Monday, June 19, came the announcement that Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer was appointed as the secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Sinha will succeed Samant Kurnar Goel. The tenure of Goel ends on June 30. Sinha will have a two-year tenure.

Ravi Sinha is currently serving as the head of operational division in R&AW for the last seven years. His contribution in introducing and advocating for the use of modern technology in the field of intelligence collection has been hailed by the agency as well as the officials.

