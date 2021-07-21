Kisan Sansad: DDMA permits farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am and 5 pm from July 22

Ahead of a series of farmers protests to be held from July 22 in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday permitted farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am and 5 pm from July 22 to August 9. However the DDMA has subjected to participation of a maximum of 200 protesters per day and following COVID-19 protocols.
According to sources of news agency ANI, the Delhi government too has granted permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.
On Tuesday a meeting was held with the Delhi Police ahead of the 'Kisan Sansad' protest against the Centre's farm laws. As many as 200 farmers will attend 'Kisan Sansad' every day.
Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said the meeting of the farmers' union with police officials was "constructive and positive".
"It was a very constructive positive meeting. As planned, on July 22, a farmer delegation will go to Jantar Mantar and a 'Kisan Parliament' will be organised. It will be held very peacefully," he said.
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said farmers at 'Kisan Parliament' will discuss all "anti-farmer" work done in the last seven years by the Central government.
Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)