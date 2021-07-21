Kisan Sansad: DDMA permits farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am and 5 pm from July 22

Ahead of a series of farmers protests to be held from July 22 in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday permitted farmers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar between 11 am and 5 pm from July 22 to August 9. However the DDMA has subjected to participation of a maximum of 200 protesters per day and following COVID-19 protocols.

According to sources of news agency ANI, the Delhi government too has granted permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

On Tuesday a meeting was held with the Delhi Police ahead of the 'Kisan Sansad' protest against the Centre's farm laws. As many as 200 farmers will attend 'Kisan Sansad' every day.

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said the meeting of the farmers' union with police officials was "constructive and positive".