Farmers to go ahead with 'Kisan Parliament' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from July 22

New Delhi: Farmers are all set to hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from July 22 as part of their protest to scrap the new agriculture laws, a farmer leader said on Tuesday after a meeting of farmer unions with Delhi Police personnel. As many as 200 farmers will attend 'Kisan Sansad' every day.

"A meeting was held today. The administration put forth their views and we kept ours. It's been decided that our 'jatha' of 200 people will go there. No discussion over permission, things are being discussed, can't say anything now. There is a possibility of another meeting," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal briefed media on the meeting with Delhi Police.

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said the meeting of the farmers' union with police officials was "constructive and positive".

"It was a very constructive positive meeting. As planned, on July 22, a farmer delegation will go to Jantar Mantar and a 'Kisan Parliament' will be organised. It will be held very peacefully," he said.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said farmers at 'Kisan Parliament' will discuss all "anti-farmer" work done in the last seven years by the Central government.