Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With Sand Before Arrest; Video

Chhattisgarh Horror! Man Hacks Mother To Death With Axe, Sits Next To Body Singing & Playing With Sand Before Arrest (Screengrab) | X/@Newskarnataka

Jashpur: A shocking incident surfaced from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, where a man reportedly hacked his mother to death with an axe on Tuesday. After killing the mother, neighbours saw him sitting next to the corpse and singing a song in anger, reported The Times of India.

Panic gripped the locals of the area after the incident. The video of the man playing in the sand and singing a song also surfaced online. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Jeet Ram Yadav.

Yadav reportedly attacked his 59-year-old mother, Gulabi, with an axe at around 5 am. The incident took place in Bendrerbhadra village under the jurisdiction of Kunkuri police. The accused attacked his mother multiple times. He sat near the body for hours and kept humming songs.

Shocking Visuals:

The man also threatened neighbours not to come close. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Yadav also reportedly attacked cops. However, he was overpowered by the police.

The motive of the incident is not known yet. Jashpur SP Shashimohan Singh told TOI that prima facie, it appears that Yadav is mentally unstable. As per the family members, in the past two years, Yadav’s mental condition deteriorated. He reportedly was undergoing treatment by traditional healers.

A case has been registered against Yadav. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.