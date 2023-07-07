 Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's Aide Dinesh Arora Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's Aide Dinesh Arora Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case

Arora was earlier made an approver in the case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2022 moved a plea in Delhi Court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, July 7, arrested Dinesh Arora, a close aide of jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam money laundering case. Arora was earlier made an approver in the case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2022 moved a plea in Delhi Court under 306 Crpc to make businessman Arora, an accused, a witness in the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

In August 2022, the CBI registered a case in the Excise Policy scam and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Excise Policy case. Among the accused named were AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

The others are Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit Group; Buddy Retail and its director Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora, Mahadev Liquors, its authorised signatory Sunny Marwah and Arjun Pandey.

(With agency inputs. This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)

