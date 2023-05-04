Delhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused

Manish Sisodia | PTI

Excise policy scam: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed another chargesheet in the Delhi court naming former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case.

ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

(This is developing news. More details will be added soon)