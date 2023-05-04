 Delhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused

Delhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused

ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Manish Sisodia | PTI

Excise policy scam: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed another chargesheet in the Delhi court naming former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case.

ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

(This is developing news. More details will be added soon)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused

Delhi excise policy case: ED files fresh chargesheet in court naming Manish Sisodia as accused

Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: 8 family members travelling to Ajmer Dargah crushed to death after...

Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: 8 family members travelling to Ajmer Dargah crushed to death after...

Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov Benaulim on sidelines of SCO in Goa

Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov Benaulim on sidelines of SCO in Goa

SC quashes charges against BJP leader in Kailash Vijayvargiya 2019 rape case

SC quashes charges against BJP leader in Kailash Vijayvargiya 2019 rape case

Puducherry: Bike trying to overtake lorry gets crushed under it; horrific video resurfaces after...

Puducherry: Bike trying to overtake lorry gets crushed under it; horrific video resurfaces after...