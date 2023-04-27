Delhi Excise Policy Scam: City court extends judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till May 12

Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on Thursday, extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 12 in excise policy scam case being probed by CBI.

It is pertinent to note that both CBI and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case and CBI recently named Sisodia as one of the main accused in its chargesheet,

This is breaking news, more details awaited