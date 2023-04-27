 Delhi Excise Policy Scam: City court extends judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till May 12
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: City court extends judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia till May 12

CBI recently named Manish Sisodia as one of the main accused in its chargesheet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on Thursday, extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 12 in excise policy scam case being probed by CBI.

It is pertinent to note that both CBI and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case and CBI recently named Sisodia as one of the main accused in its chargesheet,

This is breaking news, more details awaited

