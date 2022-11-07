Delhi liquor scam case: Dinesh Arora, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's aide, turns approver

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | PTI

Dinesh Arora, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has become an approver in the liquor scam case on Monday, November 7.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earilier today moved a plea in Delhi Court today under 306 Crpc to make businessman Arora, an accused, a witness in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arora got anticipatory bail

A few days ago, the same court granted anticipatory bail to Dinesh Arora after CBI didn't oppose the bail plea in the case.

The Court noted that CBI in its reply against the anticipatory bail plea, stated that the applicant has supported the investigation and disclosed certain facts which are vital for the investigation; hence, the CBI has no objection if the anticipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court.

The court granted him bail on the condition that he will join the investigation as and when he is summoned and if an event of arrest arises, he can be released after he furnishes a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

Arora's anticipatory bail application was moved when Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru were arrested by the ED.

Later CBI arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

On September 27, CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, during an investigation concerning the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Excise scam case

In August, CBI registered a case in the Excise Policy scam and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Excise Policy case.Among the accused, public servants are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

The others are Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit Group; Buddy Retail and its director Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora, Mahadev Liquors, its authorised signatory Sunny Marwah and Arjun Pandey.

(With ANI inputs)