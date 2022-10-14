Delhi Excise Policy scam: Fresh raids by ED at 25 locations in national capital | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at more than 25 locations here in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

Premises of businessmen dealing in liquor are being searched.

As of now, the central agency has not issued any official statement with regards to the raids that got underway on Friday morning.

On October 7, the ED conducted raids at more than 35 locations across a few states, including Punjab, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh and seized Rs one crore from the house of a businessman in the national capital.

The suspected cash was said to be proceeds of the crime.

Now, the probe agency is collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering.

The probe in the matter is on.